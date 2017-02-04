Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Raees Worldwide Collection!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is witnessing a good growth at the Box Office since day 1 along with positive word of mouth. The gangster drama film has not only set the Indian shores abuzz but also continues to dominate worldwide. Giving insights into overseas collections, Raees has done a business of $10.50 million in its extended first week.

The film has raked $4.5 million in Gulf and will probably become the second highest grossing Shah Rukh Khan film after Dilwale. Not just that, Raees might be in top 5 of highest grossing film ever in Gulf. Raees enjoyed a solid lead in the UK with £975,000, raked $2,800,000 in US/Canada and minted Au$775,000 in Australia.

Raees was released in Indonesia on Friday, while it is yet to release Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The worldwide gross of the film stands at Rs 226 crore, which puts the film in 21st place on the all-time list. Rahul Dholakia directorial Raees has performed average in India but still, the film can be the second highest worldwide grosser of all time for the first half year of 2017.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan–Yami Gautam starrer Kaabil has grossed $3.5 million approx in the overseas market and has put a total of Rs 115 crore in 9 days.

