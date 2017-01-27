Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Inching Closer To 50 Crore Mark!

Rahul Dholakia directorial Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in the lead roles, is winning hearts of the audience since its release. The film has generated huge hype over its biggest clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and has now managed to take a solid lead at the Box Office.

While its Wednesday numbers stood at impressive figures of Rs 20.50 crores, Raees continued to show same growth on its second day. Thursday being the Republic Day holiday, Raees witnessed a strong run at the ticket windows and is inching closer to 50 crore mark. Raees has collected Rs 26.25 crore (262.5 Million) nett approx on its second day, taking the two days total to Rs 46.75 crore (465 million) nett approx.

Also, Shah Rukh Khan breaks a huge record by making Raees the highest earner ever on a Republic Day. Till now, the record belonged to Salman Khan’s Jai Ho that earned Rs 25 crore on R-Day in 2014

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

The numbers have jumped well with solid growth at multiplexes and single screens. Though the figures of the film are not huge but surely Raees happens to be the only film to do this sort of business despite a huge clash at the Box Office.

Not only in domestic market, Raees is doing well overseas too such as the US, the Gulf, UK, and Australia. Shah Rukh Khan’s gangster saga has managed to wow the audience and it remains to see where the film settles on Friday.

Raees’ has been much awaited because of its strong plot and moreover, Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a grey role after a long time. Also, the makers of the film have been engaged in impressive promotional techniques on the social networking sites which has kept the recall value on.