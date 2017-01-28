Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Witnesses Bombastic Collection On Day 3!

Raees exhibits a supreme run at the box office and earns 59.50 cr (595 Million) Nett Approx in 3 days!

The film continues its fabulous run at the box office, collects 13 cr (130 Million) Nett Approx on a working Friday.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees is witnessing an exceptional run at the Box office.

The film is making the right kind of noise since the 3 days of its release.

Raees collected an astounding 20.25 cr (202.5 Million) Nett Approx on Day 1, taking a big head-start.

The film then went over to shatter previous Box office records and turned the Highest Republic day grosser with 26.25 Cr (262.5 Million) Nett Approx.

Raees has now gone ahead to cross the 60 cr mark in merely 3 days of release, leading all the way.

The film garnered substantial collections on Day 3, which was a working day with an occupancy rate that witnessed a sharp shift from 35-40 % in the morning shows to 90% during the night.

Raees has not only set the Indian shores abuzz, but also continues to dominate Worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s gangster drama raked $347,000 on 247 screens on Wednesday in the US and continues to trend in the important Gulf states too with estimates saying Raees stood at $500,000, while it enjoyed a solid lead in the UK with $158,000, it minted $268,000 over a 2 day run in Australia.

Movie has been generating immense buzz ever since its release. Not only is the film enjoying tremendous positive word of mouth, but is also hailed for its power packed performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.

The hard-hitting dialogues, high octane raw action scenes and foot tapping music have left a lasting impact on cinegoers.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment Present, an Excel Entertainment Production Raees is set witnessing a successful run at the box office.

