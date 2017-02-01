Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Enters The 100 Crore Club On Day 7!

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is receiving rave response and is unstoppable at the Box Office since day 1. Raees, which released last Wednesday in a clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, has emerged as a Box Office winner and is strongly leading ahead as far as collections are concerned. Raees entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club within 7 days of its release. Rahul Dholakia directorial Raees is not only ruling the box-office domestically but has also set the international market on fire with its amazing collections.

Shah Rukh Khan has proved his star power and his strength to rule Box Office. Day wise, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees collected Rs 20.25 crore nett approx. (202 million) on day 1, Rs 26.25 crore (262.5 million) on day 2, Rs 13 crore net approx (130 million) on day 3, Rs 15.50 crore net approx. (155 million) on its 4th day, Rs Rs 17.25 crore (172.5 million) on the 5th day and Rs 6 crore (60 million) nett approx on is 6th day.

SRK’s gangster film is doing exceptional well at the Box Office but has witnessed a drop in the collection on its first Tuesday. The film collected Rs 5.25 crore nett approx (52.5 million) on its 7th day and this takes the total collection of the film to Rs 103.50 crore nett (1.03 billion). Well, the first week total of around Rs 103.50 nett is not bad but the film needs to show a good pace in the coming days to sustain well at the Box Office.

The hard-hitting dialogues, high octane raw action scenes and foot tapping music have left a lasting impact on cinemagoers. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.

