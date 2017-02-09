Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Shocking Overseas Business!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is witnessing a good growth at the Box Office since day 1 along with positive word of mouth. The gangster drama film has not only set the Indian shores abuzz but also continues to dominate worldwide. Giving insights into overseas collections, Raees has done a business of total to $12.25 million after its second weekend. The film was hit by Super bowl and witnessed a drop in US collections.

The film opened in Germany with $135,000 and has reached the $400,000 mark in Singapore. Raees has done pretty good business in United Kingdom – £1,060,000, US / Canada – $2,325,000, Gulf – $5,000,000 and Australia – Au$835,000. The gangster film, which sees SRK in a grey role after years, has done a similar business to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil as far as overseas collections are concerned.

The worldwide collection of Rahul Dholakia’s Raees stands at Rs 250 crore after the second weekend. It remains to see if the film crosses 300 crore mark in coming days.

Meanwhile, Kaabil has grossed $4.25 million approx in overseas till its second weekend and its worldwide collection stands at Rs 134 crore, which is not bad considering its clash with Raees.

