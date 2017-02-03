Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees VS Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil 9 Days Collection!

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil are currently battling it out at the Box Office. The box office clash between both the films is said to be going in one direction as Raees is heading ahead than Kaabil at the Box Office. Rahul Dholakia directorial Raees is doing exceptionally well at the Box Office since day one while Sanjay Gupta directorial Kaabil has maintained a steady pace. Also, both the films have been receiving appreciation from the audience as well as from the critics.

Raees has collected Rs 111.75 crore nett approx (1.11 billion) in nine days and has continued to lead Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. However, Raees collections are not as expected, considering the star power of Shah Rukh Khan. The collections of the film have come down since Monday and have managed to maintain the same pace since then. The gangster film has done well in Mumbai, Gujarat, Nizam / Andhra, Mysore, TNK and West Bengal. The continuous drop in the collection at the Box Office is surely not a good sign and it seems, the second week is going to be tough for Raees.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam revenge drama Kaabil, has remained below the mark through its extended nine days first week. The film has collected total Rs 67 crore nett approx in 9 days, which shows Kaabil will witness a tough second week ahead and looks difficult to survive further at the Box Office. Despite getting the positive response, it’s clear that the film has suffered due to clash with Raees. The lifetime business of the film is probably heading to around Rs 85 crore nett approx.