Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Vs Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil Day 2 Collection!

After much hype over the biggest clash of all time, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil have finally hit the theatres. Both the films are doing well at the Box Office and have received rave response. After an impressive first day, Raees continued to show the same growth on day 2 while Kaabil also witnessed a huge jump in collections second day.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees collected Rs 20.25 crore on day 1 and Rs 26.25 crore (262.5 million) on day 2, taking the total collection to Rs 46.50 crore (465 million). The film showed good growth of 30% on day 2, which is a good sign. Also, Shah Rukh Khan breaks a huge record by making Raees the highest earner ever on a Republic Day. Till now, the record belonged to Salman Khan’s Jai Ho that earned Rs 25 crore on R-Day in 2014.

Talking about Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil showed a huge growth on day 1 with Thursday being Republic Day. The film showed a growth of around 90% on day 2 by collecting Rs.15.50 crore (155 million) nett approx. This takes the total collection of the film to Rs, 23.50 crore (235 million) nett approx. Though Kaabil witnessed a huge jump at the Box Office on day 2, the film is still struggling. The next few days of the film will decide the fate of the film.

