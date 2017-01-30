Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees VS Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil First Weekend Business!

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees and Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil are currently battling it out at the Box Office. Both the films have been generating immense buzz ever since its release and are receiving good response from the audience as well as from critics. The battle is quite one-sided as Raees is leading with a huge margin while Kaabil is maintaining a steady pace at the Box Office.

On day one Kaabil collected Rs 8 crore nett approx.(80 million) with a huge jump of 90% on day 2. The film collected Rs 15.50 crore net approx (155 million) on the second day. On day 3, Kaabil went below its day one business and collected Rs 7.50 crore net approx (75 million). Hrithik Roshan starrer collected Rs 10.75 crore net approx (107 million) on its 4th day and Rs 12.25 crore nett approx on its 5th day. This takes the total 5 days collection of the film to Rs 54 crore.

Kaabil has shown a good growth on its extended first weekend but Monday is going to be crucial now. The collections of the film can’t afford to drop further in order to witness a smooth run at the Box Office.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees collected Rs 20.25 crore net approx. (202 million), Rs 26.25 crore (262.5 million) on day 2. On day three there was a big fall, it collected Rs 13 crore net approx. (130 million). On day 4, collections had a growth of 20%. The film collected Rs 15.50 crore net approx. (155 million) on its fourth day and has collected Rs Rs 17.25 crore (172.5 million) on Sunday. This takes the total 5 days collection of the film to Rs 92.25 crore (922.5 million).

The collections of the film showed a good growth on Saturday and Sunday after a huge drop on Friday. The Monday business of the film is expected to be steady compared to Friday collections.