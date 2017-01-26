Box Office: Did Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Manage To Break Opening Day Record Of Sultan And Dangal?

Raees, the most awaited Shah Rukh Khan film released yesterday. The excited audience took the first opportunity to watch the movie on the first day of its release.

This Rahul Dholakia film Raees opened with a mixed response from the critics and audience just couldn’t contain themselves from watching their favorite superstar on the big screen again. Despite releasing with another movie (Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil), the movie had a thunderous opening at the box office.

Was the first-day collection of Raees higher than Salman Khan’s Sultan and Aamir Khan’s Dangal?

Well, it wasn’t!!

Raees collected Rs. 20.42 cr. on day one whereas Dangal collected Rs. 29.78 cr. and Sultan collected a whopping Rs. 36.54 cr. on its release day!

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

But all you Shah Rukh Khan fans, do not be disappointed. The highest grosser on the first day of release ever is SRK’s Happy New Year which had an opening day of Rs. 44.97 cr!!

Also, Raees has opened on a better note as compared to Fan that collected 19.20 cr. and Ra.One that collected Rs. 18.50 cr. Whereas it did not manage to surpass the other King Khan movies like Chennai Express that collected Rs. 33.12 cr and Dilwale that collected Rs. 21 cr.

List of All Time Top Opening Day grossers

1. Happy New Year – Rs. 44.97 cr.

2. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – Rs. 40.35 cr.

3. Sultan – Rs. 36.54 cr.

4. Dhoom 3 – Rs. 36.22 cr.

5. Chennai Express – Rs. 33.12 cr.

6. Ek Tha Tiger – Rs. 32.93 cr.

7. Singham Returns – Rs. 32.09 cr.

8. Dangal – Rs. 29.78 cr.

9. Bang Bang! – Rs. 27.54 cr.

10. Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs. 27.25 cr.

11. PK – Rs. 26.63 cr.

12. Kick – Rs. 26.40 cr.

13. Krrish 3 – Rs. 25.50 cr.

14. Agneepath – Rs. 23.00 cr.

15. Bodyguard – Rs. 21.60 cr.

16. Besharam – Rs. 21.56 cr.

17. M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story – Rs. 21.30 cr.

18. Dabangg 2 – Rs. 21.10 cr.

19. Dilwale – Rs. 21.00 cr.

20. Singh Is Bliing – Rs. 20.67 cr.

21. Raees – Rs. 20.45 cr.