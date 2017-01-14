Box Office: Shraddha Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer OK Jaanu First Day Collection

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer OK Jaanu, which is an official remake of Tamil film OK Kanmani, finally released on January 13. Directed by Shaad Ali, Ok Jaanu is a story of Adi and Tara, who move to Mumbai to pursue their dreams. The duo lives together with no strings attached romance until their careers pull them apart. The movie has made a tremendous buzz with amazing trailer and chartbuster romantic songs.

The film got mixed reviews from critics and audience on the day of the release but it remains to see if OK Jaanu could turn out to be the winner at the Box Office on its first day. Could OK Jaanu manage to draw the target audience on its first day? CLICK NEXT TO KNOW!