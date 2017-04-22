Box Office: Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor First Day Collection!

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha‘s Noor has failed to draw the audience to the theatres on its first day of the release at Box Office.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor has finally released at the Box Office in a clash with Raveena Tandon’s Maatr. Noor, which sees Sonakshi in a role of a journalist, is an adaptation of successful novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me! by Saba Imtiaz. The novel was set in Karachi while the setting of Noor has been changed to Mumbai.

The trailer of the movie was well received by the audience. The audience had high expectations from the film as it brings out a perfect entertainment value along with comic moments. However, the film failed to create its magic on the big screen.

From the opening perspective, Noor was expected to start better due to its larger commercial appeal. However, the first-day occupancy of the film was quite poor and unexpected. Movie witnessed a very poor opening across India with occupancy of around 10% and grossed Rs 1.25 crore nett on its first day. The collections are far poor than the other recently mid-budget releases, Phillauri, Naam Shabana and Begum Jaan.

Sonakshi Sinha’s last release Akira had opened to collections of 4.81 crore nett which was quite average. However, the collections of the film are very poor and not happening for the actress who has a flying start of her career in the industry. Now it remains to see if the film turns out to be lucky enough on its first weekend.

Also, the ongoing IPL season 10 can be the reason behind no response to the movies. On the other hand, Raveena Tandon’s Maatr, which is receiving an overwhelming response, has also witnessed a poor opening and even less than Noor.