Box Office: Spider-Man: Homecoming Beats Mom And Guest Iin London On First Weekend!

Spider-Man: Homecoming has done fantastic business than Bollywood films ‘Mom’ and ‘Guest Iin London’ at the Box Office.

Hollywood release Spider-Man: Homecoming has taken over Bollywood films ‘Mom’ and ‘Guest Iin London’ at the Box Office. “Homecoming’s” promotions promised a guilt-free trip to the theater for families and have also lived up to the audience expectations. Lead Tom Holland is being praised for performing brilliantly than other actors in terms of essaying the role of superhero. Well, the collection of the film has exceeded that of two Bollywood releases.

Spider-Man: Homecoming has earned thrice of what Mom and Guest Iin London combined have earned at the Box Office. The Marvel film collected Rs 2 crore (20 Million) net approx. on Thursday (Paid Previews) and Rs 6.75 crore (67.5 Million) net approx. on Friday. The collections of the film picked up well on its first weekend. The superhero film collected Rs 10 crore (100 Million) net approx. on Saturday and Rs 11.50 crore (115 Million) net approx. on Sunday, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 30.25 crore (302.5 Million) net approx.

Well, Spider-Man: Homecoming, which released this weekend with Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Mom’ and Karthik Aryan and Kriti Kharbanda’s Guest Iin London, is doing a huge business at the Box Office with each passing day.

Sridevi starrer Mom has done a business of Rs 14.25 crore (142.5 Million) net approx while Guest Iin London has done a business of Rs 5 crore (50 Million) in three days.

Well, a low weekend is on cards for Bollywood films as Hollywood film Spider-Man has done fantastic business and is stealing away the biggest share currently. As far as fist day collections of the film are concerned, Spider-Man: Homecoming emerges as the third highest Hollywood opener in India after The Fate Of The Furious and xXx: Return Of Xander Cage.

Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr.

