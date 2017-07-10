Box Office: Sridevi Starrer Mom And Guest Iin London First Weekend Business!

Sridevi starrer ‘Mom’ had an amazing weekend at the Box Office while Guest Iin London remained low.

Bollywood actress Sridevi’s ‘Mom’, which released on Friday, has steadily gained momentum at the Box Office. After English Vinglish in back 2012, Sridevi has returned with a hard-hitting role in ‘Mom’ which is a film belonging to an altogether different genre. This time, the veteran actress has a dark-n-gritty drama in the offering. Audiences, as well as critics, have been appreciating Sridevi’s strong performance in the film, which has eventually upped the Box Office collection over the weekend.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Mom collected Rs 2.50 crore net approx. (25 million) on its first day and fared better on Saturday than its opening day collection. The film which also stars Akshaye Khanna, earned Rs 5 crore (50 Million) net approx. on Saturday and showed a good growth on Sunday as well. ‘Mom’ did a business of Rs 6.25 crore (62.5 Million) net approx. on Sunday, taking total three days collection to Rs 14.25 crore (142.5 Million) net approx.

The film is doing good in big metro cities and is expected to continue the same trend on its first Monday. ‘Mom’, of course, ensures a good run at the Box Office with credential stars like Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a part of the film.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan’s Guest Iin London, which released along with ‘Mom’, did not have the same fate as Sridevi starrer. The film has done a business of Rs 5 crore (50 Million) in three days, which showcases that the film has failed to cover the much-needed footfalls.

In all, the weekend was low for Bollywood films!

Watch Video : Sridevi’s Mom First Day First Show Public Review