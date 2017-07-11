Box Office: Sridevi Starrer Mom First Monday Business!

Sridevi starrer ‘Mom’ has performed well on its first Monday at the Box Office.

Sridevi starrer ‘Mom’ has witnessed a decent first Monday at the Box Office. The film has witnessed a drop of around 25% than the previous day but still holds a good figure on its first Monday. After English Vinglish in back 2012, Sridevi has returned with a hard-hitting role in ‘Mom’ which is a film belonging to an altogether different genre. This time, the veteran actress has a dark-n-gritty drama in the offering. The storyline of the film managed to attract the audience along with the rave reviews from the critics as well.

‘Mom’ has collected Rs 2.25 crore net approx (22.5 million) on Monday, which takes the total business of the film to Rs 15.50 crore (165 Million) net approx. The first week business of the film is expected to close around Rs 22-23 crore net approx.

Mom is doing well in Mumbai and other metro cities and this is expected to give a strong run at the Box Office in week two. Mom collected Rs 2.50 crore net approx. (25 million) on its first day and fared better on Saturday than its opening day collection. The film which also stars Akshaye Khanna earned Rs 5 crore (50 Million) net approx. on Saturday and showed a good growth on Sunday as well. ‘Mom’ did a business of Rs 6.25 crore (62.5 Million) net approx. on Sunday.

‘Mom’, of course, ensures a good run at the Box Office with credential stars like Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a part of the film.

