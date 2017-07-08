Box Office: Sridevi Starrer Mom And Guest Iin London First Day Collection

Sridevi’s Mom and Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Guest Iin London’ have witnessed poor opening on its first day.

This week, two Bollywood films- Sridevi’s Mom and Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Guest Iin London’ have released at the Box Office. The audience is set to experience two different genre films this weekend. After English Vinglish in back 2012, Sridevi has returned with a hard-hitting role in ‘Mom’ which is a film belonging to an altogether different genre. This time, the veteran actress has a dark-n-gritty drama in the offering.

‘Mom’ witnessed an opening of around 15-20% in the morning shows and looks like the evening and night shows continued with the same trend. The film has collected Rs 2.50 crore net approx (25 million) on its first days, which is of course not good. Nevertheless, the collections of ‘Mom’ are better than English Vinglish, which opened to Rs 2.25 crore net approx in 2012.

A similar mid-budget film Hindi Medium had received the same kind of opening on its first day but eventually, the film witnessed a good pick up at the Box Office.

Another release of the week is Guest Iin London, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Tanvi Azmi and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead cast. The film has witnessed poor opening of around Rs 1.25 crore net approx (12.5 million). Hopefully, Guest Inn London will be looking for a good jump on the weekend.

If the word of mouth is fantastic and critic reports positive both the films can witness a decent run at the Box Office. Also, there is no competition for both the films are Salman Khan starrer Tubelight has already failed to create its mark and is earning less than expected after its second weekend.