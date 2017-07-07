Box Office: Sridevi Starrer Mom And Guest Iin London First Day Opening!

Sridevi starrer ‘Mom’ and Guest Iin London have released this Friday at the Box Office.

After Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Sridevi’s ‘Mom’ and Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Guest Iin London’ have hit the screens today. The audience is set to experience two different genre films this weekend. After English Vinglish in back 2012, Sridevi has returned with a hard-hitting role in ‘Mom’ which is a film belonging to an altogether different genre. This time, the veteran actress has a dark-n-gritty drama in the offering.

Well, the trailer of the film had hit the right chord and the result of the same is expected on the first day opening of the film at the Box Office. ‘Mom’ has witnessed an opening of around 15-20% in the morning shows, which is quite poor. However, considering the strong content of the film, there are possibilities that the evening and night shows might up the first-day business.

Another release of the week is Guest Iin London, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Tanvi Azmi and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead cast. Kartik Aaryan fits best with the comedy genre and he is back with the same. The film has got around 8-10% opening in the morning shows, which is again not in the favour of the film. Hopefully, Guest Inn London will be looking for a huge jump on the weekend.

If the word of mouth is fantastic and critic reports positive both the films can witness a decent run at the Box Office. Also, there is no competition for both the films are Salman Khan starrer Tubelight has already failed to create its mark and is earning less than 1 crore after its second weekend.

