Box Office: Sunny Deol’s Poster Boys Trumps Arjun Rampal’s Daddy On Opening Weekend!

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer ‘Poster Boys’ witnessed a slow opening at the Box Office, but soon it saw steady growth on its opening weekend. Despite the growth, the final collection of the film is disappointing.

The film that marks the directorial debut of Shreyas Talpade, has raked in a sum of Rs. 1.75 crore net approx on day one, Rs. 2.50 crore net approx on its second day of release and Rs 3 crore net approx on day three, taking the total weekend figures of the film to Rs 7.25 crore net approx.

Considering the kind of positive reviews that the film is receiving from the audience and critics, the collections are on a lower mark. A strong word-of-mouth may decide the fate of ‘Poster Boys’ in the coming days. Now it remains to see whether the film will be a success story in the coming weekdays.

The story of the film revolves around how these three men; Shreyas Talpade, Bobby and Sunny Deol try to get rid of their ‘poster boy’ image. Poster Boys is inspired by a real life story of three coolies, who found their pictures on a vasectomy poster.

Talking about Arjun Rampal’s ‘Daddy’ which released on the same day as ‘Poster Boys’, the footfalls have been low right through the weekend. Due to low footfalls, the collection of the film is poor in comparison to ‘Poster Boys’.

Arjun Rampal’s ‘Daddy’ has done a total business of Rs 4.25 crore net approx in three days. This means the first weekend has worked out in the favour of ‘Poster Boys’. If ‘Daddy’ witnesses any drop in the collection from this point of time, the chances of survival at the Box Office are quite less.

Arjun Rampal stars as politician-turned-gangster Arun Gawli in his biopic, Daddy. Directed by National Award-winner Ashim Ahluwalia, the film has been gunned down by mixed reviews from critics and audience alike.

In all, it has been another low weekend for Bollywood at the Box Office!