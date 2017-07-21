Box Office: Tiger Shroff And Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Munna Michael First Day Opening!

Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Munna Michael makes its way to Box Office.

Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Munna Michael has finally released today at the Box Office. The film sees actress Nidhhi Agerwal making her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger. Everything about the film has been well spoken and written since its announcement. The film looks a perfect combination of music, action, romance, drama, humor and dance. Besides an entertaining film, the sizzling chemistry between Tiger and Nidhhi has also raised the expectations.

The trailers and the songs of the film showcased the film to be an out and out massy entertainer for the audience. Moreover, Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s bonding in the trailer of the film had already piqued audience interest. The music of the film might not have received the much-needed response but the narrative could draw the audience to the theatres. So could Munna Michael witness the expected occupancy on its first day?

Tiger Shroff starrer Munna Michael has witnessed a dull opening of around 15% in the morning shows. The occupancy at multiplexes as well as single screens are below the mark. The single screens in Maharashtra and Nizam have seen the best response. Depending on the word of mouth and target audience, Munna Michael is expected to grow strong in single screen theatres, while the performance in the multiplexes is likely to remain average. Nevertheless, reviews and word of mouth will decide the fate of the film over the weekend.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Munna Michael is a film about a crazy Michael Jackson fan. Well, this is Sabbir Khan and Tiger’s third film together after Heropanti and Baaghi.

