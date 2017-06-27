Box Office: Top 10 Best Opening Weekends Of 2017, Tubelight Grabs Second Spot!

Salman Khan’s Tubelight, which also stars Sohail Khan, has witnessed the second best weekend collection of the year at the Box Office.

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight has been receiving missed response from the audience as well as from the critics. Despite that, the film has performed well over its first weekend. Well, Salman Khan has a star power to draw the audience to the theatres. This has helped to put a great figure on its first weekend.

Tubelight collected Rs 20.75 crore net approx on day one and Rs 19.75 crore (197.5 million) net approx on day 2. However, the total weekend business has turned up well, eventually, The film did a business of Rs 22.25 crore (222.5 million) net approx on day three, which takes the totally three days collection to Rs 62.75 crore (627.5 million) net approx.

The weekend figures are good but surely not excellent. Nevertheless, Tubelight has beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and has got the second highest weekend collection of the year after Baahubali 2- The Conclusion.

