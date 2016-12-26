Box Office: Top 10 Bollywood Films Highest First Weekend

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has entered the 100 Crore Club in 3 days flat!

Aamir Khan starrer collected Rs. 29.15 crore (291 million) nett approx on its first day and witnessed an amazing weekend ahead. The film collected Rs 34 crore (340 million) nett approx on Saturday and Rs 41 crore (410 million) nett approx on Sunday, taking the overall collection to Rs 104.25 crore nett approx. The Sunday collections of the film are the recording breaking and the first Bollywood film ever that earned such big in a single day.

Dangal has become third highest film so far to cross 100 crore mark in three days. The film has got the biggest opening weekend ever than any other Aamir Khan starrer.

Dangal has been breaking all the records and has managed to grab number 2 spot in the highest opening weekend of all the time.

