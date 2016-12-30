Box Office Top Ten Worldwide First Week: Aamir Khan’s Dangal Vs Salman Khan’s Sultan Vs Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express

The much awaited Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, which released last week, is based on the real-life story of wrestler-coach Mahavir Phogat and his two daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film is roaring high at the Box Office since day 1 and is breaking new record each day. Not only in the domestic market, Dangal is doing well overseas too.

The first week total of Dangal in India stands at Rs 192.42 crore (1.92 Billion) and is expected to run high at the Box Office. On the other hand, Dangal has grossed $15.25m in the overseas market, taking the worldwide grand collection to Rs 362 crore approx. The Overseas numbers are extraordinary in US / Canada and Australia and are expected to break all-time records in both the markets.

Only Khan starrers have managed to make it to the top ten list of highest worldwide first week collections.

