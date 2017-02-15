Box Office: Valentine’s Day Proved Lucky For Akshay Kumar Starrer Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has been the first offering of the year. There have been lots of expectations among the audience. Right from the film was announced, there has been a curiosity to know what the superstar has to offer in the franchise affair.

With positive word of mouth, the film has received thumbs up from the audience as well as from the critics. The courtroom drama has performed exceptionally well on its first weekend with Monday being much better.

The solo notable release of the last week had collected Rs 11.50 crore (115 million) nett approx on its first day. After an average start, the film picked up well on the weekend.

The courtroom drama collected Rs 16.25 crore (162.5 million) nett approx on Saturday. And further showed a good growth in business on Sunday too. Jolly LLB 2 collected Rs 19 crore (190 million) on Sunday, giving a good first weekend total.

The film showcased a good first Monday hold and has collected Rs 6.75 crore (67.5 million) nett approx.

On the first Tuesday, which was Valentine’s Day, there was a growth of around 30%. The film collected Rs 8.50 crore net approx (85 million). Which is excellent for the film.

The total 5 days collection of the film is Rs 62.50 crore nett approx. (625 million)

From the trailer to the promos, everything has worked out in the favour, which is giving us a good deal of positivity for the film.

Also, Jolly LLB’ was loved by the masses for its amazing plot on the judiciary and so, the audience is looking forward to the best in the sequel.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 is a story of a small-time, struggling lawyer, Jagdishwar Mishra played by Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Huma Qureshi.

