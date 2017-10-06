Box Office: Varun Dhawan Starrer Judwaa 2 Excellent First Week Business!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu is earning huge at the Box Office since day one. The family entertainer has been winning hearts all over with its high on humour scenes and entertaining performances. The film might have received mixed reviews from the critics but fans are loving the film to a greater extent.

The comedy film has Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu slip into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively. ‘Judwaa 2’ has been garnering huge word of mouth touting it to be a great family entertainer and the same reflects in the Box Office collection.

Judwaa 2 has done a total business of Rs 95.25 crore net approx. in its first week and has emerged as the biggest ‘Hit’ of 2017. The film started on a good note and also took an advantage of big national holiday on October 2. If barring Baahubali 2, Judwaa 2 has emerged the third highest of the year after Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

Check out day wise collection of Judwaa 2 below:

Friday (Day 1) – Rs 16 crore (160 million) net approx.

Saturday (Day 2) – Rs 20.25 crore (202.5 million) net approx.

Sunday (Day 3) – Rs 22 crore (220 million) net approx.

Monday (Day 4) – Rs 18 crore (180 million) net approx.

Tuesday (Day 5)- Rs 7.50 (75 million) crore net approx.

Wednesday (Day 6)- Rs 6.72 crore net approx.

Thursday (Day 7)- Rs 5 crore net approx.

Total – Rs 95.25 crore (835 million) net approx.

Judwaa 2 is a family entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production is directed by David Dhawan. It stars Varun Dhawan in a double role alongside Jacqueline and Taapsee.

Judwaa 2 also stars Anupam Kher, Upasna Singh, Ali Asgar and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal roles.

Judwaa, which released in 1997, starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in lead roles.