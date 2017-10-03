Box Office: Varun Dhawan Starrer Judwaa 2 First Monday Business!

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2 began on a good note at the box office.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 is unstoppable at the Box Office since its release. The film has been earning huge since day one and continues with the same trend even on its first Monday. Judwaa 2 enjoyed a national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, which has helped the film to maintain its big trend at the Box Office.

Judwaa 2, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, has earned Rs 18 crore net approx. on its first Monday, taking the total 4 days collection to Rs 76.25 crore net approx. Varun Dhawan has impressed the audience in the right way and has turned out to be a younger actor who has given back to back hits in his career. The handsome hunk is setting major records with his every film and now, let’s wait to see what new records Varun Dhawan creates in the days to come.

Check out day wise collection of Judwaa 2 below:

Friday (Day 1) – Rs 16 crore (160 million) net approx.

Saturday (Day 2) – Rs 20.25 crore (202.5 million) net approx.

Sunday (Day 3) – Rs 22 crore (220 million) net approx.

Monday (Day 4) – Rs 18 crore (180 million) net approx.

Total – Rs 76.25 crore (762.5 million) net approx.

Judwaa 2 is a family entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production is directed by David Dhawan. It stars Varun Dhawan in a double role alongside Jacqueline and Taapsee. Judwaa 2 also stars Anupam Kher, Upasna Singh, Ali Asgar and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal roles.

Judwaa, which released in 1997, starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in lead roles.

