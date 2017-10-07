Box Office: Varun Dhawan Starrer Judwaa 2 Second Friday Business!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu is currently ruling the Box Office like a boss. ‘Judwaa 2’ has been garnering huge word of mouth touting it to be a great family entertainer and the same reflects in the Box Office collection.

Judwaa 2 has collected Rs 4 crore net approx on its second Friday, taking its total business to Rs 99.25 crore net approx. The family entertainer has emerged biggest HIT of 2017. Judwaa 2 has been winning hearts all over with its high on humour scenes and entertaining performances. The film is expected to continue its strong run at the Box office until Diwali. If barring Baahubali 2, Judwaa 2 has emerged the third highest of the year after Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

Check out the collection of Judwaa 2 below:

First Week: Rs 95.25 crore net approx

Second Friday: Rs 4 crore net approx

Total – Rs 99.25 crore (835 million) net approx.

Judwaa 2 is a family entertainer produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production is directed by David Dhawan. It stars Varun Dhawan in a double role alongside Jacqueline and Taapsee.

Judwaa 2 also stars Anupam Kher, Upasna Singh, Ali Asgar and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal roles.

Judwaa, which released in 1997, starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in lead roles.

