Box Office: Varun Dhawan Starrer Judwaa 2 All Set To Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu is on the verge of crossing the 100 crore mark at the box office. The family entertainer has been winning hearts all over with its high on humour scenes and entertaining performances.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala treated the audience with one of the most memorable family entertainers with the 1997 Salman Khan starrer ‘Judwaa’. After 20 years the filmmaker has successfully recreated the magic of the blockbuster film with Varun Dhawan slipping into the shoes of Salman Khan in ‘Judwaa 2’.

The comedy flick was received with open arms at the box office. The Dusshera release offered a perfect watch to the family audience with the opening collections of the film being around Rs 16 crore net. ‘Judwaa 2’ further maintained its hold over the extended weekend by collecting around 59 crore.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ showcased a strong Tuesday by collecting Rs 7.50 (75 million) crore net approx. on day 5. The Varun Dhawan starrer continues its strong run at the box office by raking in Rs 6.72 crore on Wednesday. The total collection of the film at the end of day 6 is Rs 92.02 crores standing just a few crores away from crossing the 100 crore mark.

The comedy film has Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu slip into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

‘Judwaa 2’ has been garnering huge word of mouth touting it to be a great family entertainer. Varun Dhawan’s much-awaited release of the year is breaking records with ‘Judwaa 2’ marking the actor’s second hit collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala’s NGE Productions.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ directed by David Dhawan has released all over and is winning hearts.

