Box Office: Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 First Day Collection

Judwaa 2 takes in a bumper opening on the first day by raking 16.10 Cr at the box office.

‘Judwaa 2’ directed by David Dhawan will have Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in ‘Judwaa’. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film has released and is witnessing strong run at the box office.