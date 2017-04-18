Box Office: Vin Diesel’s Fast And Furious 8 First Monday Business!

8 SHARES Share Tweet

Vin Diesel’s The Fate of the Furious (Fast And Furious 8) is successfully running in India. However, the film has witnessed its first drop in collections at the Box Office.

The Hollywood film has observed a drop of around 55% from its Friday collection but considering its extended run at the Box Office, Fast and Furious 8 had a solid Monday.

The film collected Rs 5.50 crore (55 million) nett approx on Wednesday (Paid previews) and Rs 9.25 crore (92.5 million) nett approx on Thursday. On Friday, which was a holiday for Good Friday and Ambedkar Jayanti, Fast & Furious 8 collected Rs 11.25 crore (112.5 million) nett approx.

However, the collections were not as expected on its first Saturday. Fast and Furious 8 collected Rs 10 crore nett approx. on Saturday and Rs 11.50 crore net approx. on Sunday.

The film has now collected Rs 5 crore net approx. on its first Monday and this takes total 6 days collection of the film to Rs 52.50 crore net approx. The first-week collection of the film is expected to cross Rs 65 crore but that would be still lower than Fast & Furious 7, which was around 69 crore nett.

The Fate of the Furious (Fast And Furious 8) is doing very well at the Indian Box Office and is obviously minting good numbers overseas too. The saddest part is, the 8th installment of the hit franchise has not released on E digital theatres like the earlier part. This could be a reason why the collections of the film will be low than Fast and Furious 7.

The Fate of the Furious (Fast And Furious 8) is minting numbers from its English version than Hindi version in India. Fast And Furious 8 has been passed in India after several cuts.

Last Monday, the censor board offered Universal Pictures a ‘UA’ certification after verbal cuts and two scenes were chopped off.When asked about the multiple cuts in The Fate of the Furious, CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani explained, “We gave them an option of an ‘A’ with no cuts. They preferred ‘UA’ with cuts. Also let me remind you that the British censor board doesn’t entertain cusswords and profanities at all. They were shown a different version of the film with all the abuses removed. In India we are supposed to hear all the expletives and pass them too, if possible.”