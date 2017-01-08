Box Office: You Won’t Believe Aamir Khan’s Dangal Third Saturday Collection

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is breaking records each day. The film is roaring at Box Office and is receiving rave response all over. Dangal has shown good growth and it seems to be unstoppable.

Nitesh Tiwari directorial film had an amazing first week of Rs 192.46 crore nett approx and continued to show the phenomenal run in the second week too. Dangal had collected Rs 111.50 crore nett approx on its second week. On Friday the film collected Rs 6.25 crore net approx and on Saturday it collected Rs 10 crore net approx. The third weekend(2 days) business is Rs 16.25 crore net approx.

Taking the GRAND TOTAL, Dangal collected Rs 320.13 crore net approx.

Dangal is based on the life of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the journey of his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film is mainly based on wrestling and on how a father leaves no stone unturned to craft his daughters to become wrestlers at an International level.