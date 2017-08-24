Judwaa 2 Song Chalti Hai Kya Teaser: Varun Dhawan All Set To Take Us On A Nostalgic Trip

The 90’s super hit track ‘Chalti Hai Kya’ is all set to rock you again. The first song from ‘Judwaa 2’ will be out tomorrow.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’ is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year owing to the anticipation around the second film of the ‘Judwaa’ franchise. The trailer has further stirred the excitement for the film.

The teaser of the first song ‘Chalti Hai Kya’ has been dropped and we can’t wait for the song anymore! The chartbuster will feature Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu shaking their legs to the all time favorite track.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The 21 seconds teaser takes us on a nostalgic trip yet raising our excitement to witness the rehashed version. The stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu look their stylish best as they groove on the dance floor.

The actors took to Twitter to release the teaser. Varun Dhawan shared the teaser saying, “Ek baar se dil nahi bharta, Le aaye hain dobara! #ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 out tom! #Judwaa2 @The_AnuMalik”



Jacqueline Fernandez shared the preview to the song saying, “Our tribute to the original!!🎙 🕘🕛#ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 out tom! http://bit.ly/ChaltiHaiKya_Teaser … @Varun_dvn @taapsee #Judwaa2”

Taapsee Pannu said, “I loved the original! I love the new one!

#ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 out tom! http://bit.ly/ChaltiHaiKya_Teaser … @Varun_dvn @Asli_Jacqueline #Judwaa2”



‘Judwaa 2’ will feature Varun Dhawan as Raja and Prem and see Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu stepping in Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s shoes respectively.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.

Watch Video Here :