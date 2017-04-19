Breaking! Sonu Nigam Shaves Off His Head Following Azaan Controversy- See Photos

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam keeps his promise and goes bald following the azaan controversy.
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has become a hot topic since last two days following his tweets against waking up to the azaan call. On Monday morning, the singer tweeted about waking up to azaan despite not being a Muslim. He also termed the whole practice as “forced religiousness”.
Following his tweets, a senior member of a minority council issued a fatwa against singer Sonu Nigam for his comments over azaan. Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, vice president, West Bengal Minority United Council issued a fatwa saying, “If anyone can shave his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country I personally announce an award of Rs 10 lakh for that person.”
Well, earlier today, Sonu Nigam shaved off his head at his house in Mumbai. The singer kept his promise and asked the cleric to pay him ₹10 lakh. "I am a secular person. It was not about Azaan, it was about the loud sound. Playing loud sound on a speaker is Gundagardi for me," the singer said, trying to defend his tweets during the press conference today.
Talking about freedom of speech, Sonu Nigam during the press conference asked, "Can't we show a little more tolerance?"
"My intention was not to insult the Prophet," Nigam said.
Take a look at Sonu Nigam’s photos from the press conference!