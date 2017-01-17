From Buying Awards To Having Tea With Dawood, Rishi Kapoor Spilled It All In His Autobiography

An autobiography always creates a lot of buzz and if that is a public figure especially a film personality, it becomes that much more of interest to the general public. Rishi Kapoor is the latest film star to release his autobiography, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.

The book has caused the tremendous stir as it has some shocking revelations about his father Mr. Raj Kapoor, his career, and his views on Amitabh Bachchan. He hasn’t left any stone unturned. Just like his real-life candor, Rishi Kapoor is literally uncensored in his autobiography.

Here are the top 10 revelations made by him in his autobiography.

Raj Kapoor loved his leading ladies

Rishi practically begins the book talking about his father’s affair with yesteryears’ actor Nargis Dutt. He also shed light on the relationship his father shared with co-star Vyajanthimala, who had denied having an affair with the actor. He remembers getting “livid” when Vyjayanthimala claimed that his father had “manufactured the romance because of his hunger for publicity”.

Amitabh Bachchan not giving due credit to the actors who have worked with him

Rishi Kapoor has really spoken his mind and heart out uninhibitedly, even if it is about people who are alive and his contemporaries. Self admittedly, his relationship with Bachchan didn’t start off on the best of notes and developed only during a later stage. He said after a movie’s success, Amitabh ensured to thank everyone from scriptwriters to other members of the crew but refrained from saying anything about his co-stars. Towards the end, his tone about Bachchan changes and is more humbled.

His relationship with Javed Akhtar

Salim-Javed was like an era in Bollywood and clearly, Kapoor wasn’t too impressed with them. In Khullam Khulla, it is apparent he didn’t appreciate the arrogance of the writing duo.

Amongst many incidents he has spoken about, one was when drunk Akhtar boasted to Kapoor that he’d quit writing if their next project didn’t make more money than Bobby. Kapoor would eventually go on to star in films written by the hit pair but sadly none were memorable.

Shah Rukh Khan signed Darr thanks to him

The movie that established SRK as an actor was Yash Chopra’s Darr where SRK played the obsessive antagonist. This role was first offered to Kapoor but he rejected it as he didn’t want to play a negative character especially since he had last made Chandni with the director. And in fact, it was Kapoor who suggested SRK’s name! The filmmaker then offered him Sunny Deol’s role. That too was rejected, for Kapoor believed he would be overshadowed by the villain who had the meatier part.

About Rajesh Khanna and Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Rajesh Khanna had a dream of being directed by Raj Kapoor which never panned out. Kapoor takes the blame on himself and thinks he may have influenced his father to not cast the popular actor who was one of the contenders for the role that eventually went to his uncle Shashi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor later made amends by telling Khanna about the controversy when he directed him in Aa Ab Laut Chalein.

Bought an award for Bobby

Kapoor admitted to buying a popular magazine award for Bobby, and then feeling guilty for a long time, thinking this was the reason for the initial coldness between him and actor Amitabh Bachchan who probably felt that he deserved the award for Zanjeer.

About wearing ladies trouser for a song

He has a good sense of humor which includes the ability to laugh at himself. Kapoor is particularly proud that he shopped for his own costumes. But a “tight-fitting” black beauty “with flares” he bought from Beirut for the song ‘O Hansini’ for Zehreela Insaan had its zip to the side. The dress man pointed out the “fashion boo-boo”.

Wanting to work with Gulzar

For Kapoor’s sake, we hope Gulzar is reading this book. “It perplexes me, in fact, that I have never socially met a man who is practically my next-door neighbor in Pali Hill.” That’s not it. What’s even worse, according to Kapoor, is that Gulzar hasn’t ever “written a song, a dialogue or a single line” for any of his films.

Wife Neetu Kapoor deserves a medal for putting up with him

“Incredibly, she has done it without nagging me to change, and patiently puts up with my whims and moods,” Kapoor writes. Kapoor is full of praises of his wife, who he says has stood by him through the highs and lows.

Tea with Dawood Ibrahim

In his book, he confessed to having a tea with Dawood Ibrahim, the dreaded don of Mumbai. In one of the chapters of the book, Kapoor recalled the incident of their meeting in Dubai.