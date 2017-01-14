You Can’t Miss This Behind The Scenes Video Of Rangoon Trailer

After treating the masses with the splendid trailer and a bold and beautiful song, Bloody Hell, the makers of Rangoon have now come up with an interesting video of the making of the trailer.

The trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj‘s Rangoon has been receiving appreciation from all spheres qualifying the movie as one of the most anticipated films of 2017.

The making of the trailer takes the audiences through the interesting journey of each character and reveals the hard work the cast and crew has put in to showcase the stunning trailer.

Rangoon takes the audiences back in action to the British-India era of the second world war.



Vishal who is known to bring out the best in his actors, has got the audiences highly anticipating the release of the movie.

Rangoon is set against the backdrop of second world war, displays an interesting love story between Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan where Kangana will be seen playing the role of Julia, a film actress from the 1940’s, while Shahid Kapoor is playing a character of Nawab Malik an Indian troop leader and Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, plays the character of a top-notch filmmaker.

The period drama on Love War Deceit, with its stellar cast is all set to deliver a spectacular battle of love, with the sizzling chemistry the actors have displayed in its trailer itself!