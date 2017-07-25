CBFC Chairman Pahlaj Nihalani Might Lose His Job, Twitteratis React!

CBFC Chairman Pahlaj Nihalani might lose his job due to the several controversies he is in!

The chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani is known for his demands of unreasonable cuts in every other film. He has simply become a nightmare for all the filmmakers of Bollywood.

There have been films like ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ and ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ which have been targeted by Nihalani. In the very recent developments, the man has banned smoking and drinking in films. He had also sent a five-page defamation notice to IIFA 2017 organisers for using his picture wrongly during the awards show.

Now according to media reports, due to sorts of controversies, Nihalani might lose his post as Censor Board chairman. It is being said that the people who might replace Nihalani can be filmmaker Prakash Jha and TV producer-actor Chandraprakash Dwivedi. However, nothing is yet clear about it.

But just the news of probability of him leaving the post has set the social media Twitter on fire. People have started reacting to the news and some of the tweets are hilarious.

Check out some of the tweets from people:

Reacting on the media reports, Nihalani told Quint, “So far I have not heard of any such plans from the government. I am sure my well-wishers are holding their breath. But they can exhale for now. As far as being asked to relinquish my post as the CBFC chairperson is concerned, I leave the decision entirely to the government. It was they who asked me to take over in January 2015. The decision to hire me was a complete surprise to me. I immediately took charge and began working to the best of my abilities. If now I am asked to leave, I’d do so just as swiftly, wishing my successor all the best.”