Celebrate Brotherhood Globally With Twitter And Judwaa 2 Association

Social networking giant Twitter and the makers of Judwaa 2 (Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios) have joined hands to celebrate brotherhood globally!

The Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu starrer film unveiled a specially designed emoji by Twitter to celebrate the spirit of brotherhood across the world.

The star cast of the film unveiled the Emoji at 12 noon IST as they highlighted how Judwaa 2 celebrates the story of two brothers, who despite all odds, come together and save the day.

Varun Dhawan took to twitter sharing the emoticon of global brotherhood, “Celebrating Brotherhood Globally with this emoticon! Thank you @twitterindia! #Judwaa2 @Asli_Jacqueline @taapsee @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies”.

Jacqueline Fernandez also shares, “Oh how cute! Thank you for this emoticon celebrating brotherhood @TwitterIndia #Judwaa2 @varun_dvn @taapsee @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies”.

Taapsee Pannu also took to Twitter sharing, “Emoticon to celebrate brotherhood is here! Thank you @twitterIndia for this #Judwaa2 @Asli_Jacqueline @varun_dvn @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies”.

“Judwaa 2 is a story of two brothers and it celebrates brotherhood in all it’s fun, entertaining, quirky and hilarious avatars. The campaign aims to celebrate this spirit of love between siblings and we are delighted to partner with Twitter to rejoice this love globally through a cool Emoji featuring the iconic identical twins of Bollywood – Prem and Raja,” says Shikha Kapur, CMO, Fox Star Studios, India.

Judwaa 2 narrates the story of two brothers (twins) born to an honest businessman who are separated at birth when their father exposes a smuggling racket and a king pin. Watch how these twins reunite with their family over a sequence of events and twist of fate.

The film’s trailer has generated immense anticipation amongst the audiences as the film is all set to recreate the 1997 Judwa magic on screen.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September

