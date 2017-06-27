Celina Jaitly Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Bikini On Beachside

Celina Jaitly is pregnant again with a pair of twins!

The Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly is married to an hotelier Peter Haag. The couple is expecting twins, who are due in October, this year. The 35-year-old actress is already a mother to five-year-old twin sons, Winston and Viraaj.

The actress recently shared a picture of herself via her Instagram handle, where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a bikini. The picture was clicked by her husband during their vacation.

As mentioned in Miss Malini’s report, Celina shares a message regarding her post. She says, “I am so grateful and thankful for the wonderful day that we had on the beach despite it being 48 degrees and I have come to the conclusion that the best things in life cost no money and the best things can be experienced in a very simple way if you put your heart to it and are thankful and have gratitude for all your blessings.”

The actress also knows how the picture would not be welcomed by everyone in India in a positive way, as she says, “I believe that many people may have a negative opinion about the fact that why am I posting pregnancy pictures in a bikini. My reason to share this picture in a bikini during my pregnancy is because I believe it is very important to break the stereotypes associated, with pregnancy especially when it comes to us – Indian women. What I learnt so far in two twin pregnancies is to trust our body by finding exercises and food which nourishes both our body and our soul with the realisation of the fact that beauty, health and strength come in all sizes.”