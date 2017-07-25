Censor Board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani Speaks Up On Losing His Job!

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani speaks up on being replaced and banning smoking, drinking scenes in the film.

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani is known to play the role of villain for every filmmaker’s movie. Pahlaj Nihalani’s constant demands for cuts in the each film has left filmmakers as well as audience angry. Nihalani is being the centre of several controversies these days.

He recently sent a five-page defamation notice to IIFA 2017 organizers for using his picture wrongly during the awards show. In the legal notice sent to IIFA, Pahlaj Nihalani’s lawyer Suren Uppal stated that his client’s picture was misused at the awards ceremony and that Nihalani was referred to as a ‘watchman’.

Now according to media reports, due to sorts of controversies, Nihalani might lose his post as Censor Board chairman. It is being said that the people who might replace Nihalani can be filmmaker Prakash Jha and TV producer-actor Chandraprakash Dwivedi. However, nothing is yet clear about it.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Regarding his ouster, Nihalni recently spoke to Quint, he said, ”So far I have not heard of any such plans from the government. I am sure my well-wishers are holding their breath. But they can exhale for now. As far as being asked to relinquish my post as the CBFC chairperson is concerned, I leave the decision entirely to the government. It was they who asked me to take over in January 2015. The decision to hire me was a complete surprise to me. I immediately took charge and began working to the best of my abilities. If now I am asked to leave, I’d do so just as swiftly, wishing my successor all the best.”

Well, now it remains to see what is the final and official decision by the concerned authorities over replacing Pahlaj Nihalani.

Watch Video :Shah Rukh Khan REACTS At Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Intercourse Controversy!