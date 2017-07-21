Censor Board’s Decision On Shah Rukh Khan- Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal!

Though Jab Harry Met Sejal has been passed, no confirmations have been received about whether the word intercourse has been cleared or not.

The Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ created a lot of buzz weeks before it is scheduled to release. The reason for this uninvited publicity was a dialogue in the mini trail that contained the word ‘intercourse’. A word became the reason for the CBFC storming upon the makers of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’.

As earlier reported, the mini trail has a scene where Sejal(Anushka Sharma) asks Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) to sign an indemnity bond. In the following sentence, Anushka uses the word ‘intercourse’ while explaining the bond to Shah Rukh. The CBFC was not impressed about the word being in the mini trail and demanded that it should be cut. The Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani had said that the word was not passed by the Censor Board.

After this, what followed will always be remembered when Sanskari Nihalani demanded 1 lakh votes in favour of the word intercourse. When a news portal got those votes, Nihalani became tight-lipped and did not speak anything about it.

Now, they have passed the movie with U/A certificate without any cuts after creating so much problem for the makers. Meanwhile, it has not been confirmed whether the word ‘intercouse’ has been cleared or not. No comments regarding the issue have been received from either Pahlaj Nihalani or the makers of the movie.

Today is the trailer launch of the movie and certainly, Imtiaz Ali and Anushka Sharma would be questioned about it. ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ releases on August 4.

Watch Video : Shah Rukh Khan REACTS At Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Intercourse Controversy!