Check Out First Photo Of Fawad Khan Holding His Darling Daughter

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf Khan welcomed their darling daughter on October 1, 2016. Although we didn’t get a chance to get the glimpse of the baby, looks like the wait is finally over. We finally got to see their baby Elayna up, close and clear. Yes! The proud parents shared pictures of the baby recently.

The family just celebrated the son Ayaan’s birthday and the celebration captured a video of Ayaan holding Elayna. This video finally gave us glimpse of the cute toddler.

Sadaf Khan, wife of Fawad Khan, too shared an adorable picture of the daughter. In the pic, Fawad Khan is holding Elayna and the way he is looking at her is highly adorable.

Also, she captioned the picture Elayna with a kiss emoticon. The picture is showing the baby with the father and overjoyed mother.

Last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Fawad has bid goodbye to India after the massive ban of Pakistani artists in the country.

Also seen in many films before like Kapoor and Sons, Fawad is known to be a versatile actor in the Indian film Industry.