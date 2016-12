Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is a family entertainer with a perfect blend of action, romance and comedy. The film stars, Arbaaz Khan, Himansh Kohli, Manjari Fadnis, Ashutosh Rana, Rati Agnihotri, Supriya Pathak & Prem Chopra. The film is produced by Bibia Films Pvt. Ltd and the music is composed by Harry Anand, Onkar Minhas, Siddhant Madhav, Deepak Aggarwal & Vishoo Mukherjee. The film will release on 3rd March, 2017.

