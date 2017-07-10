A Child’s Tribute To Late Vinod Khanna Left Akshaye Khanna Emotional On A Reality Show!

While on the show, the actor got emotional when a contestant sang his father Vinod Khanna’s song.

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna’s acting skills are commendable. He pulls off every role perfectly and makes it his own. Be it playing a simple yet money loving Rohan Khanna in ‘Aa Ab Laut Chale’ or playing Siddharth Sinha who loves a woman almost double his age in ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. The actor has done it all. He was away from the film industry for a long time. But, he made a comeback in Bollywood with the 2016-released ‘Dishoom’ in which he played the antagonist.

The actor is so perfect in acting as he had a great father in actor Vinod Khanna and he has inherited those skills. Now, Akshaye is doing his second movie after the comeback. The movie in which he stars is the Sridevi-starrer ‘Mom’. On Saturday, the actor was on the children’s singing reality show SaReGaMaPa L’ll Champs for the promotion of the movie. It was a jovial event but the performance of a contestant, Dhroon Tickoo left the actor teary-eyed.

The contestant had sung Vinod Khanna’s hit song ‘Ruk Jaana Nahi Tu Kahin Haar Ke’ from his film, Imtehaan. The young singer sang so beautifully that Akshaye Khanna became emotional remembering his father. Later on, he said, “ This song was my father’s favourite song and you sang it so beautifully. I am so glad that I could see you performing this song live as it was absolutely mesmerising.”

The actor even requested Dhroon to sing ‘Nahin Saamne’ from Taal, which also is an emotional song about separation.

Directed by Boney Kapoor, the movie ‘Mom’ stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Sajad Ali apart from Sridevi and Akshaye Khanna.

