A Cobbler Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Inspired Him

We have always heard how dialogues of Shah Rukh Khan‘s movies are used to impress girls but this time a dialogue of his upcoming movie Raees has made a significant impact on a cobbler.

A cobbler in the suburbs of Mumbai has put up a dialogue from Raees in his shop. The thought provoking dialogue “Koi Dhandha Chota Nahi Hota Aur Dhandhe Se Bada Koi Dharam Nahi Hota” has found a special place in the cobbler Shyam Bahadur Rohidas‘s shoe shop and has inspired him in real life.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

Shyam Bahadur Rohidas who hails from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh has shared a very awe inspiring and heart wrenching story. Elaborating on his career choice, Shyam shares proudly,”My Father used to work in a factory and was a part-time cobbler after his work hours, I came to Mumbai for a job and that is when I learned the craft. I have mastered the skill on my own merit despite being the son of a cobbler.”

He further speaks about his achievement and says, “I have worked hard and I own a shop now. I am my own boss and that leaves me happy and content. My work is my worship.”

It is absolutely exciting to know what power and effect a dialogue from a film can have on someone.

Also Watch Video: Here’s When Shah Rukh Khan Will Promote Raees On Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10!