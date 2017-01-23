Commando 2 Trailer Is Finally Out And It’s All Action- Packed!

The theatrical trailer of Commando 2 is out now and it’s super thrilling and exciting. The movie is loaded with power-packed action stunts by the lead star Vidyut Jammwal. The movie also stars Esha Gupta, Adah Sharma and Adil Hussain.

The plot of the film revolves around a commando, portrayed by Vidyut is on a mission to eradicate black money, which has been siphoned to banks abroad. Vicky Chaddha who is India’s most wanted Black Money agent gets arrested in Malaysia and their authorities keeps him in a safe house with his wife. A team of four is then sent to Malaysia to bring them back to India. The movie also shows the sizzling chemistry between Vidyut and Esha Gupta.

The rest of the story shows how after few twists and turns, Karan (Vidyut Jammwal) uses his brain and bring back all the black money. Few days back, posters of Commando 2 were released and they seemed to have impressed the audience. The film is a sequel to the 2013 film Commando.

Commando 2 is directed by Deven Bhojani, is all set to release on March 3, 2017. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd and will release in three languages Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Go check out the trailer!