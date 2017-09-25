Confirmed: Ranveer Singh To Play Kapil Dev In The Film On 1983 World Cup

After huge speculations makers have confirmed Ranveer Singh to portray the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in a film based on the 1983 cricket world cup.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports film will bring to light one of the most important event in the Indian cricket history.

Shouldered by the then captain Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to its maiden World Cup win, 1983’s World Cup stays to be one of the most etched events in the minds of the cricket fans.

Kabir Khan has already completed the scripting of the film and has expressed Ranveer Singh to be the perfect choice to play the sports legend. The director said, “As a young schoolboy when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup I had no idea that from that day onwards Cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on. And it’s great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalising the script.”

The 1983 world cup has been a celebratory milestone in the history of Indian Cricket.

Vishnu Vardhan Induri of Vibri Media & the founder of CCL, who are producing the film with Phantom expressed his thoughts on the film saying, “Our dream of wanting to make a movie on the Incredible journey of the Indian cricket team during the 1983 World Cup only gets bigger with Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh coming on board. With his energy and passion, we feel that Ranveer would perfectly fit the role of Kapil Dev who is one of the greatest sporting legends India has ever produced.”

The film will be shot at real locations and will be going on floors early next year.

Vikramaditya Motwane of Phantom Films shared,“ ’83 is the greatest Indian underdog sports story ever and we’re delighted to be making it with Kabir and Ranveer. Taking on the mantle of playing a legend like Kapil Dev isn’t easy but if any actor can do it, it’s Ranveer. I’m sure his portrayal is going to be endearing and brilliant and we can’t wait to see it on screen.”

Ranveer Singh who has treated the audience with his power packed performances in varied films will play a sports personality for the first time. It would for the first time that the epic event will be brought to the silver screen.

While Ranveer Singh will play the lead, the film will be backed by a powerful support cast. The casting of the other cricket players is yet in process.