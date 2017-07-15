Confirmed! Salman Khan’s Leading Lady In Remo D’Souza’s Dance Film

The name of the female lead opposite Salman Khan in Remo D’Souza’s dance film is out!

The Bollywood actor Salman Khan has tried almost every genre in the film industry. From an action-packed film like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ to an emotional one like ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ he has done it all. Whether it is a pure romantic drama like ‘Kyon Ki’ or a comedy film like ‘Biwi No. 1’, Salman has experimented a lot with his roles.

Although he had still not tried a dance film until now. But with Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film under this genre, Bhaijaan has filled even that space.

Now knowing that Salman is in the male lead role of the film, the suspense on the female lead was still continuing until now. It is the star himself who has revealed that the actress Jacqueline Fernandez is going to be seen sharing screen space with him in the film.

In a conversation with DNA, Salman confirms the news saying, “Yes, Remo’s film will have Jacqueline and me. She’s a superbly talented dancer and she will do a brilliant job.”

Elaborating on the plot of the film and their roles, he says, “My character, in the film, is a widower, who has a nine-year-old daughter. He has promised his dead wife that he will fulfil every wish made by his daughter. She wants him to participate in a dance competition and enrols his name for it. For the competition, he has to learn to dance. Jackie (Jacqueline Fernandez) trains me to do that. Bas dance film karna baaki tha, ab woh bhi kar liya. (Only a dance film was left to be done by me. Now I have done that also.)”

Salman Khan is currently working with Katrina Kaif for ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The film is slated to release on December 22, this year.