This Cover Of Baar Baar Dekho Song By Jonita Gandhi Is A Perfect Weekend Tune!

Jonita Gandhi‘s cover of Sau Aasmaan from Baar Baar Dekho is the perfect song for this weekend!

Jonita Gandhi has a versatile voice is no surprise after having delivered 5 blockbuster numbers in 2016! She’s already on a high and entertaining the audiences time and again with her songs including the blockbuster Sau Tarah Ke and The Break-Up Song from last year.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Now the Indo-Canadian singer who started her career young as a YouTube artist has just released a cover version of Sau Aasmaan from Baar Baar Dekho and all we can say it’s the perfect soul yet groovy melody perfect for the weekend that just started.