Court Decides On Who Gets The Custody Of Farhan Akhtar And Adhuna Bhabani’s Daughters After Their Divorce!

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani have finally separated after the court approves their divorce!

It was in January, last year when the Bollywood couple Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani shocked us, after making the announcement of their separation. Both of them had decided to end their 15 years long relationship. They had issued an official statement announcing the same.

The statement read, “This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner.”

It was in October last year when the couple had filed a divorce in the court. Now this is almost 18 months after the announcement that the two of them have officially separated. According to a report by Mid-day, the Bandra family court granted a divorce to the ex-couple.

Farhan Akhtar’s lawyer, Fazaa Shroff Garg informed the daily, “The divorce by mutual consent was allowed by the family court in Bandra.” Both of them were present at the court on Monday.”

It has also been reported that the custody of the ex-couple’s daughters Shakya and Akira has been given to the mother, Adhuna. Although, Farhan can meet his daughters whenever he wants to.

The two of them had got married in the year 2000, after they had met on the sets of Dil Chahta Hai.