Da Bangg Tour Videos: Salman Khan And Akshay Kumar Set The Stage On Fire With Their Electrifying Performance!

The first day of Salman Khan’s ‘Da’Bangg’ concert was bang on and grand with Akshay Kumar’s surprise act.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan had taken the Hong Kong crowd by storm with his energetic dance performance at his ‘Da Bangg’ tour on Sunday night. The much-awaited event started on Sunday, and Salman Khan had set the stage on fire as he shook a leg on his popular tracks. The first day of the concert was electrifying and full packed. The crowd went crazy as Salman took the stage and cheered him till the very last moment of his dance performance.

The first performance began with his moves in a medley of his songs that made his fans go berserk. The craziest moment of the night was when Akshay Kumar joined Bipasha Basu and Salman Khan on the stage with his impromptu dance moves. The moment Khiladi Kumar came on stage, the crowd went crazy. It was the most unexpected moment. Also, Akshay Kumar will now feature in a film co-produced by Salman Khan and Karan Johar. So, it was fantastic to see them sharing the same stage at the much-talked ‘Da-Bangg’ tour.

Along with Salman, many Bollywood celebs will be seen shaking a leg. Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, Daisy Shah, Badshah, Tamannaah Bhatia, Manish Paul are also a part of the tour.

After Hong Kong, the tour will take place in Auckland on April 21, 2017, in Sydney on April 22, 2017, and in Melbourne on April 23, 2017.

Watch the performance videos below:

Here’s Salman Khan performing on “Tera His Jalwa”!

Here’s another one on “Hud Dabangg”!

Salman Khan at his best! #dabangg2017 #dabangghk #liveshow #salmankhan #hongkong A post shared by Dinusha Gunawardena (@dinusha_gunawardena) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Akshay Kumar performed to 90s hit, ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast,’ leaving audience mesmerized.

Akshay kumar was a great surprise…#dabanggtourhk #akshaykumar #salmankhan #respect #love #bollywood #bollywooddance #bipashabasu A post shared by Niharika Mathur (@me_vs_niharika) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

Salman Khan performs on “O O Jaane Jaana” and “Do you wanna partner”!

Last but not the least, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Bipasha performing together was a surprise package!