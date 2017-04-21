Da Bangg Tour: Salman Khan’s Grand Entry On His Popular Tracks Is Thrilling!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The second schedule of Salman Khan’s ‘Da Bangg’ concert was bang on and a full house in Auckland.

After Hong Kong, Salman Khan takes Auckland by storm. The first pictures of Salman Khan from his Da-Bangg tour in Auckland are out, and it might surely leave you jealous for not being a part of the concert. To people who don’t know, Salman Khan is currently touring the world for his Da-Bangg tour along with Bipasha Basu, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva and other B-town stars.

Salman Khan fans went berserk on seeing the superstar perform on stage. The second schedule of the concert was electrifying and full packed. The crowd went crazy as Salman took the stage and cheered him till the very last moment of his dance performance. Believe it or not, it was a full house and probably broke the record with such massive response. It is can be touted as the first ever Bollywood concert that broke the record of a full house.

After Hong Kong and Auckland, the tour will be held in Sydney on April 22, 2017, and in Melbourne on April 23, 2017.

Meanwhile, take a look at the videos of Salman Khan from today’s concert in Auckland:

Salman Khan’s grand entry on his popular tracks is just thrilling!

Watch the Entry of #SalmanKhan on the stage in #Auckland at #DabanggTourNZ #DaBanggSALMANInAuckland !! A post shared by Aafaque Hussain (@aafaqueh) on Apr 21, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

Here’s another video of Salman Khan performing on Jag Ghoomeya

@Regrann from @peeppskornerhouse #SalmanKhan #Auckland Dabangg The Tour #سلمان_خان A post shared by Marwa (@mrwa78) on Apr 21, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

#DaBanggSALMANInAuckland . Sold out show. It broke the record for most ticket sold for a Bollywood concert.#DaBanggNZ 👍👌☺ #DaBanggTour pic.twitter.com/t8eCkXseT3 — sabina lamba (@SabinaLamba) April 21, 2017

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in his next Tubelight that has been directed by Kabir khan. The trailer of the film will release soon by next month and the promotions of the film have already kick started. Tubelight, which also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, will release this year on Eid.

The Sultan star is also prepping up for his much talked film Ek Tha Tiger. Post Da-Bangg tour, Salman Khan will also resume shooting for Ek Tha Tiger along with former girlfriend Katrina Kaif. The duo recently completed the first two schedules of the film in Austria and then in Mumbai.