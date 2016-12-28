Daddy Saif Ali Khan Slams Haters For Trolling His Baby Taimur Ali Khan

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan has named their son Taimur, many people have been criticizing them for their choice of name for the little prince saying that the couple has named their son after a Turco-Mongol conqueror. Since his birth, both the parents were ignoring the haters trolling about their baby.

Inspite of all the trolling, papa Saif did something unique to shut them down. He was seen flaunting his love for his baby boy by putting an adorable WhatsApp display picture. The amazing part of this dp is the pun that was involved which was directed towards the trollers. The picture contains a baby caricature sitting on a toy horse. He has a sword in his hand and he is out to conquer the world. He showed that no matter what the people are commenting about his kid, he will always be his prince.

The parents announced the arrival of their baby through a statement, “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all – With love, Saif & Kareena.”

As soon as it was released the social media started having a field day and the name of the baby became controversial. It was reported that Taimur was a Mongolian emperor who had killed several people, including his parents. People started tagging Taimur as a curse and his name was turned into a joke.

Now we are sure that the Khans are not at all affected by the trollers!